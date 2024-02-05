Hotchkiss Insurance Announces Gary D. Lindsey's Promotion To Vice President Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotchkiss Insurance, a leading independent insurance agency in Texas, is pleased to announce the well-deserved promotion of Gary D. Lindsey to the position of Vice President of Sales.

Gary D. Lindsey, CIC, CRM, has been an integral part of Hotchkiss Insurance, serving as a partner and demonstrating exceptional leadership since joining the firm as a commercial insurance specialist. Lindsey holds the prestigious Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Certified Risk Manager (CRM) designations, as a testament to his expertise and dedication in the insurance industry. As the current president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Dallas, and a past president of the Young Agents of Dallas, Lindsey has consistently shown his commitment to professional development and industry leadership.

In addition to his role at Hotchkiss, Lindsey is actively involved with several local associations, offering invaluable resources to owners and managers for identifying exposures and liability issues that can impact their total cost of risk and bottom line.

According to Mike Hotchkiss, CEO of Hotchkiss Insurance: "Gary Lindsey's impact on our organization has been remarkable. His strategic leadership, marked by steadfast dedication and a results-driven approach, has been instrumental in shaping our team's success. It is with great pride that we officially recognize his substantial contributions with this promotion."

Lindsey, a Fort Worth native and magna cum laude graduate of the University of Texas in Arlington, has played a pivotal role in the success of Hotchkiss Insurance. His promotion to Vice President of Sales is a reflection of his ongoing commitment to excellence and his significant contributions to the agency.

About Hotchkiss Insurance:

Established in 1975, Hotchkiss Insurance is a leading independent insurance agency based in Carrollton, Texas with offices in Houston, San Antonio and Lubbock. With a focus on delivering tailored insurance solutions for businesses in the construction, green industries, and hospitality sectors, the agency has become synonymous with excellence, innovation, and community involvement. Hotchkiss employs over 100 licensed insurance specialists who have the expertise to deliver its full scope of insurance and risk management services.

