Michigan-Based IT Firm Announces Inaugural Scholarship Program

Scholarships for Michigan IT Students

Michigan-based IT firm, Kinetix, is set to offer three $1000 scholarships to Michigan IT students.

- Jeremy M. Johnson, Director of MarketingGRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kinetix, a leading Michigan IT firm, understands the struggles and obstacles presented to students obtaining higher education in information technology (IT) and computer sciences (CS) sectors. Kinetix is announcing its inaugural“The Future of IT” scholarship program geared for IT and CS students. Kinetix is proud to offer three $1000 scholarships for students pursuing their degree in IT in 2024.Kinetix's objective is to provide students entering the information technology arena with assistance in funding his or her higher education. These scholarships are intended for students in certificate, undergraduate, or graduate degree programs. Kinetix CEO, Randall Goodfellow, states“Our inaugural scholarship program announcement is something we are very excited about. Some people struggle with enrolling in IT programs due to financial hardship and we are grateful to be able to provide these awards.”There are three scholarships offered and are one-time awards. The application process will open on May 1, 2024, and potential candidates interested in applying need to fit the criteria below and have all images and paperwork submitted by July 15, 2024, at . All three scholarships will be decided and recorded via a random drawing using the website and awardees will be announced on July 31, 2024. Each Scholarship award is for $1000 and will be given directly to the awardee's institution.Guidelines to be eligible for the 2024 scholarship offerings:.Applicants must be a Michigan resident..Applicants must be enrolled in a certificate, undergraduate, or graduate IT program at a Michigan school at the time of awards distribution on August 1, 2024..Follow and accept all scholarship contest rules including photos..Provide proof of enrollment if awarded a scholarship.“Our goal is to make applying for our scholarships easy, fun, and as engaging as possible,” said Kinetix Director of Marketing, Jeremy Johnson. He added,“Instead of requiring essays for our scholarships, we are asking potential awardees to post a picture on their social media platforms with specific hashtags and submit the link on our website.”For full scholarship details visit .Founded in 1991, Kinetix has evolved to become a Michigan leader in Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity protection, and VoIP Telecom services. With offices in Sparta, MI, and Canton, MI, Kinetix provides solutions and support to hundreds of businesses and organizations throughout the state and beyond.

