IRA Financial Trust Named Top Workplaces To Work In The Great Plains For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading self-directed retirement provider has over 25,000 clients and $3.2 billion in assets

- Roxane Berens CEO of IRA Financial TrustSIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IRA Financial Trust is proud to announce that it was recently named among the top place to work in the Great Plains for 2024 by its employees. The award was given by the American Registry.“We are so excited that IRA Financial was recognized as a top workplace to work in the Great Plains for 2024. We have an amazing team and are committed to making IRA Financial the best place to work and grow professionally,” stated Roxane Berens, CEO of IRA Financial Trust.IRA Financial is one of the fastest-growing self-directed retirement companies in the country. Through its advanced technology and strong team of tax professionals, IRA Financial has been at the forefront of offering top-notch customer service and an easy-to-use online platform to help their clients make alternative asset investments quickly and easily.The IRA Financial self-directed retirement platform allows any retirement account owner to take control over their retirement assets and invest in alternative assets, such as real estate, precious metals, and cryptos without tax.IRA Financial is the market's leading provider of self-directed retirement plans. IRA Financial has helped over 25,000 clients in all 50 states invest over $3.2 billion in alternative assets and take back control over their retirement future.To learn more about the IRA Financial, please visit our website at or call 800-472-1043

