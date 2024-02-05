Dubai: Dh100,000 Reward Offered For Safe Return Of Missing Dog

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 7:32 PM

Last updated: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 10:31 PM

A significant Dh100,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone who can assist in finding Cuddles, a missing three-year-old cockapoo in Dubai. The miniature puddle vanished in Al Garhoud on Saturday, darting away from a pet relocation company's car during a trip to a health inspection facility near the Emirates Airline headquarters. The pet relocation team reportedly gave chase, but Cuddles eluded them, leaving the family distraught.

In their desperate search, the family has distributed flyers throughout the neighbourhood, hoping that the substantial reward would mobilise residents to help locate their furry family member. The last sighting of Cuddles was reported at 6.40pm on D27 Street (Community 214) in Al Garhoud on Saturday.

Despite the family's relentless efforts, the search has, unfortunately, yielded no results so far.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A spokesperson for the distressed pet owners, who wish to remain anonymous, confirmed the authenticity of the Dh100,000 reward and emphasised the family's deep emotional distress over Cuddles' disappearance. The spokesperson said, "Cuddles means a lot to the family and they are truly upset about losing him. The Dh100,000 reward is genuine – we're desperate to have him back. We've received numerous calls asking about the reward, and we want everyone to know it's sincere. Any help in finding Cuddles is greatly appreciated."

Notably, the family has explicitly stated that no questions will be asked of anyone who returns Cuddles. This compassionate approach is reflected in the poster accompanying the reward announcement.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a pet named Cuddles has gone missing in Dubai. In November 2021, a 10-year-old Maltese pet with the same name disappeared near the Umm Suqueim area, and its owner offered a Dh1,000 reward. Fortunately, the previous Cuddles was found after 10 days, and the reward was claimed.

ALSO READ:

Own a pet in the UAE? Mandatory rules to know

From Dubai Islands to Al Hamra: 7 pet-friendly beaches in UAE

Meet Dubai couples who chose pet parenthood over having kids