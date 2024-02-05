Grandfather Of Hind, Six-Year-Old Missing In Gaza, Appeals To World For Help

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A week after six-year-old Hind Hamada in Gaza went missing after being surrounded by occupation tanks, her fate continues to weigh heavily on her family.

Her grandfather has appealed in a video shared by the Palestinian journalist Hani Abourezq on his Instagram account, for help from people around the world, international organizations, International Red Cross, and human rights organizations to find the child, who has been missing for eight days.

The grandfather appealed in Arabic, that roughly translates to,“I am Hind Hamada's grandfather. I appeal to all the free people in the world, international organizations, the Red Cross, and human rights institutions to inquire about the fate of my granddaughter Hind. Whatever the cause, please soothe our hearts. We don't sleep, we don't eat, we don't drink anymore. The weather is cold, amidst corpses, with nothing to eat or drink. We live in fear and horror; dogs are eating corpses. Whatever her situation, we just want to know it."

The Hamada family was trying to get to safety following an order from the Israeli military. Bashar, 44, and his wife Anam, 43, piled four of their children and their young niece, Hind, into the car. The full picture of the tragedy that befell the family remains incomplete. What is beyond dispute is that their car came under fire; the parents and most of the children were killed; Hind begged for hours to be rescued; Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) paramedics were dispatched; then communications were lost.

There has been no word from Hind or the ambulance crew since.

Despite efforts by the PRCS, who announced yesterday that they still do not know the fate of Hind and the rescue team in Gaza City that went to locate her.

The missing child's case has gone beyond her family and Arab social media figures, with American activist Quinn Flynn in a video criticizing the perceived double standards and posing the question: What if this incident had happened in America?

Flynn urged, in his video, the American public to wake up, highlighting the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Gaza and its residents.

The hashtag #Save_Hind has gained traction, and alongside it, the hashtag #Where_Ahmed_and_Youssef has also become viral.

Ahmed Al-Madhoun and Youssef Zaino, both described as heroes by the Red Crescent, went out to rescue the child but disappeared on the same night, as was reported by PRCS on the X platform.