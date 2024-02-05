Foreign Ministers Of Iran And Sudan Discuss Strengthening Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met Monday with his Sudanese counterpart Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, who is visiting Iran.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, the meeting examined ways to strengthen and develop relations between the two countries in various areas, based on mutual respect and in a manner that protects the two countries' common interests.

Sudan and Iran announced last October the resumption of diplomatic relations, seven years after they were severed.