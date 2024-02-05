Google To Launch New AI App On Mobile Devices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The American company Google intends to launch a new application that provides users with the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) on mobile devices.

Google also plans to introduce major modifications to its AI Assistant with Bard soon, most notably changing its name to Gemini, and it is the advanced AI model that Google presented at the end of 2023, and began integrating it into some of its products, including Assistant with Bard itself.

The company intends to make the application available under the name Gemini and to launch it first for the Android operating system (OS), noting that the Assistant with Bard has only been used since its launch through its dedicated website google.

This step is expected from Google after the trial period in which it made its personal assistant Bard available for nearly a full year, and in light of the availability of many AI applications directed at users, the most famous of which is the ChatGPT application from OpenAI, which was launched in the middle of 2023, and the Copilot application, which Microsoft recently launched.

Google will provide all the basic features of the anticipated Gemini application free of charge to all users, and will also provide a paid subscription to the Gemini Advanced model, which helps in carrying out tasks quickly and with high efficiency.

Subscribers will also be given access to Gemini's Ultra 1.0 model, to perform very complex tasks such as programming, logical thinking, and following precise instructions, and it will be available in more than 150 countries around the world.