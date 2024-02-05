AI Stock News Bite - C3 AI (NYSE:AI) Fifth Annual AI Conference, C3 Transform 2024: Reshaping The World With Generative AI

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) (Investorideas Newswire) A.I. Stock News Bites - C3 AI (NYSE: AI ), the Enterprise AI application software company, will host its fifth annual AI conference, C3 Transform 2024, from March 5-7, 2024 in Boca Raton, Florida. This event brings together business leaders, technical experts, thought leaders, and C3 AI customers to discuss enterprise AI innovation, performance, and value; this year, the focus is on how generative AI is delivering enormous productivity and efficiency benefits across industries.

"At its core, C3 Transform is where the vision of enterprise AI comes to life," said C3 AI CEO and Chairman Thomas M. Siebel. "Generative AI is changing the future of business, and leaders across every sector are turning to it to improve efficiency, productivity, and workforce skills and knowledge. By bringing together experts from C3 AI and early adopters who can speak to the value of enterprise AI, C3 Transform gives attendees the chance to discover exactly how they can use generative AI securely and effectively."

The agenda features notable keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout sessions designed to educate and engage attendees. Throughout the event, attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear perspectives from industry thought leaders on topics ranging from AI's evolving role in national security to the origins and future of LLMs. Featured speakers include:

Thomas M. Siebel, CEO and Chairman, C3 AI

The Honorable Condoleezza Rice, CEO and Chairman, C3 AI

Jim Snabe, Chairman of Supervisory Board, Siemens AG

Christopher Manning,, Director of the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab, Inaugural Thomas M. Siebel Professor in Machine Learning, and Professor of Linguistics & Computer Science, Stanford University

Alan Murray, CEO, Fortune Media

The C3 AI Board of Directors

In addition to conversations around trends shaping the wider industry, C3 Transform 2024 will highlight the evolution of C3 AI's solutions and offer attendees a firsthand look at the latest innovations in C3 Generative AI. C3 AI customers, including Holcim, GSK, and Con Edison, will also share invaluable insights from their digital transformation journeys, offering best practices for effectively building, scaling, and maintaining enterprise AI programs.

