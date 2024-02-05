(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Global AI Show 2024 Roaring Among Other Events in Dubai



DUBAI, Feb 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As more speakers and attendees sign up for the grand Global AI Show 2024, the much-awaited event is waiting to explode its potential in April at Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Global AI Show 2024 is scheduled to be held at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Dubai from 16 to 17 April 2024, offering an exceptional opportunity to share ideas, uncover the potential of AI, and network in the ever-evolving AI sector.



Organized by the popular blockchain consulting firm VAP Group, the event is gearing up to host a huge gathering of AI talents, industry leaders, innovators, experts, and even government authorities who will converge to build connections within the industry and discuss the impacts of AI and other emerging technologies on the future generation.



The event will set the stage for a total of 7000 participants, 300 speakers, and over 3000 organizations from various countries who will come under one grand umbrella in the heart of the city of Dubai to create exceptional experiences through leadership sessions, networking, learning, knowledge sharing, project showcases, and panel discussions.



Among the renowned speakers, the following visionaries have shown great interest in imparting AI-related knowledge and learning:



Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili, Director of AI & Advanced Technologies Projects Unit

Ali Abdulla Al Sadadi, Chief of Information Technology, Ministry of Oil and Environment - Bahrain

Rodger Werkhoven, Independent Creative Director of Open AI



Valerie Hawley, Executive Director of SCAI

Dr. Duaa Abaoud, Advisor of MOMRAH



Cris D. Tran, Chief Strategy Officer of WoW AI Chandra Khatri, Head of AI of Ola Krutrim

Participants who attend the Global AI Show will get to navigate through the dynamism of AI technologies and get a glimpse into its future. The event will also foster networking opportunities that will begin right from day one and continue until the final event, the exclusive after-party. VAP Group has also chosen an exquisite location for the after-party event on the popular White Beach Dubai with a breathtaking view and a chic outdoor setting.



Apart from attendees, organizations will also get a platform to foster partnerships and collaborations on AI projects, learn from industry leaders about AI's practical applications, and hone skills while navigating the AI-powered landscape.



With the expertise of the GAIS speakers, participants can gather valuable and unique knowledge and build perspective about the technology, ensuring everyone has useful experience from the Global AI Show.



The 2-day event aims to reduce the gap between the virtual and the real world by facilitating knowledge sharing, showcasing real-world AI-based applications, and bringing together thought leaders, professionals, and experts in the AI industry.



The event will have forward-thinking professionals, industry titans, and trailblazing start-ups who will participate in engaging discussions, hands-on workshops, and keynote presentations to make the event a catalytic element in the world of AI.



About Global AI Show

VAP Group is thrilled to unveil the Global AI Show, an electrifying convergence of pioneering minds and cutting-edge advancements in Artificial Intelligence. This groundbreaking event is poised to set new benchmarks, fuel innovation, and redefine the trajectory of AI on a global scale. Mark your calendars for 16th -17th April 2024 to experience the convergence of industry titans, trailblazing startups, and forward-thinking experts at Grand Hyatt, Dubai. From illuminating keynote presentations to riveting panel discussions, the Global AI Show curated by VAP Group will immerse attendees in the forefront of AI's transformative potential. This is not just a conference; it's a catalyst for change. With a spotlight on breakthrough technologies, disruptive concepts, and actionable insights, the Global AI Show is a testament to VAP Group's commitment to shaping the future of AI.

Don't miss your chance to be part of history in the making. Secure your spot today and join us at the forefront of the AI revolution.

To book tickets: .



For media inquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to:

Nupur Aswani

Director – Media & PR, VAP Group

7874711416 | ...

