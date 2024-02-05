Coastline Academy Announces The Acquisition Of Arvada Driving School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading National Driving Academy Plans To Modernize The School's Services While Retaining Community Feel

- Co-Founder and CEO of Coastline AcademyARVADA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coastline Academy , the nation's largest driving school, is expanding its innovative offerings into the Denver area. The company recently acquired the Arvada driving school from its longtime owner, Ben Pyatt, who recently retired after serving his community by training multiple generations of new drivers. The acquisition will be taking place on February 5th, 2024.Coastline will be rebranding the school while retaining all of its instructors, who have extensive experience working closely within the Arvada community. The Company aims to modernize the old location through its innovative technology platform while retaining the professionalism, expertise, and people-centric approach that made it a local staple for so many years.“We are truly honored to be inheriting this location from Ben, and we have every intention of carrying his legacy on into the future,” says Nigel Tunnacliffe, Co-Founder and CEO of Coastline.“Although we are a national school, maintaining a local approach has always been a main pillar of our operations. We aim to make the transition process as smooth as possible, allowing students to maintain the high degree of service they've come to expect while also introducing new services and features to enhance the overall experience.”Originating in California, Coastline has since expanded into thousands of cities across seven states (California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, and Texas). Guided by the values of transparency, efficiency, and a people-first approach, Coastline offers DMV-certified Driver's Ed courses, both in-person and online, as well as behind-the-wheel driving instruction. All courses are designed not just to teach the basics of driving, but to help students develop a lifelong safety-first mindset.Coastline will be offering free home pickup services, widely increasing the accessibility of driving lessons to students from a wide array of backgrounds and resources. In addition to its team of certified, independently screened instructors and its fleet of modern vehicles, Coastline offers a tech-enabled approach that maximizes safety, efficiency, and lesson quality. The company boasts a powerful, intuitive online booking system and secure payment software to make it easier than ever for students to book lessons at times that work for them. All vehicles are outfitted with dash cams and second brakes, and are clearly marked as driving school vehicles.“Tech is very important to us at Coastline, not as a way of replacing human agency but of augmenting it,” says Matt Harvey, Coastline's Co-Founder and CTO.“Tech is embedded into every aspect of the experience, from an efficient and sophisticated booking system to vehicles equipped with the latest safety features. By prioritizing professionalism and holding ourselves to the highest possible standards, we aim to deliver an experience that truly prepares students for the world they'll be entering once they attain their licenses.”Another major pillar of Coastline's approach is its emphasis on personalization. Instructors make a point of customizing each lesson to meet every student's unique and changing needs. Coastline offers digital lesson reports for each lesson, allowing students and instructors to remain on the same page and build a palpable sense of progression into each student's journey.All of this reflects Coastline's commitment to helping students get the most out of every moment spent behind the wheel. Having a precise understanding of each student's particular strengths and weaknesses allows for each lesson to be targeted and meaningful while building on each lesson that has come before. Moreover, the company is committed to giving each student the instructor's full and undivided attention, meaning that students are never made to pick up and drop off other students or run errands for instructors.“I think that our ability to fuse the professionalism and efficiency of a national operation with the personal touch and community orientation of a local school is really what sets Coastline apart,” says Tunnacliffe.“It's a tough balance to achieve, but it makes the learning experience both more rewardable and more enjoyable. Students are much more invested when they are enjoying themselves and when the experience is streamlined and efficient for them, which makes the lessons they're learning during their sessions much more likely to stick when they finally get out on the road on their own.”In the spirit of Ben Pyatt, Coastline is also already thinking about its broader legacy within the community. The current driving school system has long suffered from a lack of natural succession planning for owners. Most local driving schools are managed by retirement-aged owners who often experience difficulty passing on their operations.Because Coastline operates on a nationwide scale, they are able to offer an easier path to retirement for local school owners while continuing to provide support for staff and maintaining a high caliber of service for students. In this way, Coastline hopes to carry on the legacy of Ben's teaching excellence by continuing to serve the Arvada community for years and years to come.About Coastline AcademyCoastline Academy is the largest driving school in the country and the 6th fastest-growing education company in America according to Inc. Coastline was founded with the mission of eradicating car crashes and has provided top-quality education to over 100,000 driving students across 500+ cities, receiving 55,000 5-star reviews. The company combines modern technology with rigorous safety standards to deliver a learning experience that is personalized, safe, and efficient.

