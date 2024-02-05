Vancouver Island's New Health & Safety Conference, Hosted By The Manufacturing Safety Alliance Of BC In Victoria March 1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Registration open for Make It Safe Vancouver Island - Health and Safety Conference in Victoria on March 1

Vancouver Island employers will learn and share world-class health, safety, and business performance strategies through keynotes, expert sessions, and workshops

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Make It Safe Vancouver Island -Victoria's new health and safety conference-lands at the Coast Victoria on Friday, March 1, 2024.

From breweries to fisheries, cheesemakers to metal manufacturers, Vancouver Island industry leaders, safety experts, HR professionals, and safety committees will meet and connect at this inaugural full-day event. Leading Island employers will connect at Make It Safe to share best practices and opportunities for practical training and professional development.

In a series of workshops, expert sessions, and panel discussions, Make It Safe Vancouver Island will help attendees make new connections and learn practical key strategies for world-class health, safety, and performance.

“Over the last few years, it's become increasingly clear that successful companies have thriving cultures,” begins Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC.“A healthy culture that manages risk to enhance productivity reduces turnover and leaves employees feeling safe.”

McGuire shares,“Make It Safe brings hands-on training for safety committees, professional development for safety and HR roles, and strategic takeaways for leaders and business owners.”

Make It Safe Vancouver Island features two tracks-a workshop track for safety committees and a conference track for leaders and professionals-connecting psychological health and wellness strategies to building skills for managing emergencies and business continuity.

“As business leaders, we need ensure that our organization and teams are ready to respond to the change that is on the horizon,” says McGuire.

When:Friday, March 1, 2024 | 8:00am – 5:00pm

Where:Coast Victoria Hotel & Marina | 146 Kingston St., Victoria, BC

What:Make It Safe Vancouver Island – Health and Safety Conference

Make It Safe tickets are available now, with early bird rates ending February 9.

The goal of Make It Safe Vancouver Island is to share best practice in world class health, safety, and performance. Conference sessions are curated to help attendees build resilient and sustainable safety cultures, while addressing the risks Vancouver Island workers face daily.

The event will deliver important takeaways for everyone-managers, supervisors, and anyone looking to improve safety and engagement with their teams.

To see the full program and learn more, visit .

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC is the not-for-profit health and safety association for British Columbia manufacturers and food processors and WorkSafeBC Certifying Partner for the Occupational Safety Standard of Excellence (the Certificate of Recognition, or COR, program for the manufacturing sector). The Alliance is committed to transforming the health and safety culture of organizations through effective OHS management systems, training, and certification. safetyalliancebc

