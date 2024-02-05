The Crowley Company Promotes Staff To Engage Growing Markets And Accommodate Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Patrick Crowley, president of The Crowley CompanyFREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Crowley Company (Crowley), a leading cultural heritage digitization solutions firm, announces employee promotions, transitions and new positions in response to continued growth across all divisions and as a means to better serve clients within the government sector.DIGITIZATION SERVICESDave Westcott – a longtime veteran of the state, federal and local records space – has grown Crowley's Digitization Services market share within the government records scanning sector as the director of image services sales and contracts. To position Crowley for further growth in this area, Westcott now serves as the company's director of government business development.Patrick Crowley, company president, remarks,“Dave's 60 years within the document conversion industry, government contacts and wealth of knowledge will help our company focus on government capture needs and the contracting process.”Crowley Services' current director of operations, Patrick Hill will assume responsibilities as vice-president of digitization services, sales and operations.Crowley adds,“Patrick has transformed the Services division by improving efficiency and productivity, positioning the department for future growth. We fully expect that his approach to the operations side of the business will carry over to his management of services sales and will lead to increased success.”To accommodate these amplified operations in Digitization Services, two long-time scanning operators have been promoted to project manager. Kristina Bane manages the microform scanning department which includes all microfilm, microfiche and aperture card scanning operations. Kitty Lamberger leads the overhead and rotary paper scanning departments to oversee large-format, cultural heritage, delicate, bound and loose paper media capture projects.“Our company has a history of promoting operators into leadership positions,” Crowley says.“Kristina and Kitty have long been stars in their scanning efforts and know the distinction of these materials incredibly well. We've already heard from customers on how satisfied they've been with Crowley's services and final product under their leadership.”After six years in the Digitization Services division, Elizabeth Groombridge is utilizing her expansive knowledge as a scanning operator and project manager to facilitate client success as business development manager, imaging services for the Midwest and Western United States.SUPPORT SERVICESIn response to the thriving world of digitization technology and guidelines-compliant scanning, Corin Van de Griek is leading Crowley's team and clients to success in this area as OST&I Technologist and Technical Sales Support. In this role, Van de Griek focuses on the important and ever-changing world of Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative (FADGI) to support clients as they embark on guideline digitization and lead Crowley's manufacturing arms to ensure hardware scans meet the guideline's star ratings.“Corin's understanding of, and immersion in, the FADGI world has bolstered Crowley and our customers to success within this arena,” Matthew McCabe, vice-president of hardware sales and marketing notes.“The concept of measurable digitization accuracy is one that our company has long been championing. We are thrilled that we can offer our customers enhanced support in this field through hardware, training, consultations and more.”DIGITIZATION PRODUCTSBusiness Development Manager, Scott Pechacek has taken on the Midwest region for Digitization Products sales. Based in Minnesota, Pechacek will continue to bring extensive expertise and committed customer care to his home territory.###About The Crowley CompanyThe Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.

Amanda Martinez

The Crowley Company

+1 240-215-0224

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube