Growthstream Simplifies Leadership Training And Team Building In Just 1 Hour/Month

This company offers a simple, scaleable solution to people development.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Many leaders feel overwhelmed by the constant challenge of nurturing their team and building a positive company culture. The complexities of people development are often time-consuming, resource-intensive, and can feel overwhelming.But here's the good news: Growthstream is here to simplify things and is pleased to announce that they are increasing capacity for new clients this year. They offer a done-for-you 12-month people development program to help employees and leaders grow in people skills and strengthen organizational health in less than 1 hour per month.Their approach combines online micro-learning and facilitated discussions to equip staff with essential skills like communication, conflict management, building trust, self-awareness, exchanging feedback, and more. This structured approach has proven to increase employee engagement scores in just months.For businesses facing "people problems" like high turnover, dysfunction, and drama, Growthstream can help. And for those who have a solid team but want to get even better, Growthstream is the solution. They cater to businesses of all sizes, providing a practical and scalable solution that takes the weight of people development off of business owners, department heads, and HR leaders.Ready to build a "best place to work" type culture? Visit to learn more and request a free demo.About Growthstream:Growthstream simplifies people development for businesses all over the country, addressing the common challenge of nurturing leaders and growing a positive team culture. They offer a simple but effective 12-month people development program to help organizations grow in people skills and strengthen team health in less than 1 hour per month. Practical, scalable, and affordable, Growthstream makes it simple for businesses of all sizes to develop their people and cultivate thriving workplaces.

