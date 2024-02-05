Century Communities Announces February Grand Opening In Jacksonville, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top 10 U.S. builder offering four versatile home collections at The Landings at Pecan Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-announced it's now open for sales at The Landings at Pecan Park, a new community in Jacksonville, Florida, bringing more than 330 homesites with floor plans from several collections, including townhomes, paired homes, and single-family homes. Future residents will love the close proximity to River City Marketplace, with easy access to beaches, employment and entertainment hotspots. Homebuyers will also enjoy a community playground, walking trails, and a dog park.

The community will host a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, February 10, featuring model home tours of the Delray floor plan.

Learn more & view available homes at .

Pine Series at The Landings at Pecan Park

From the mid $200s



Two townhome floor plans: Atlantic and Crescent

2 to 3 bed, 2.5 to 3 bath Up to 1,429 sq. ft.

14591 Macadamia Lane

Jacksonville, FL 32218

904-539-4608

Dogwood Series at The Landings at Pecan Park

From the upper $200s



One paired floor plan: Davor

Main-level luxury vinyl plank flooring and more included

3 bed, 2.5 bath Up to 1,560 sq. ft.

14596 Macadamia Lane

Jacksonville, FL 32218

904-539-4608

Palm Series at The Landings at Pecan Park

From the low $300s



Four floor plans: Delray, San Marco, Sanibel, and Santa Rosa

4 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath

Up to 2,446 sq. ft.

Select plans: options for pocket offices, game rooms, and more Delray model home for tour

14608 Macadamia Lane

Jacksonville, FL 32218

904-539-4602



Magnolia Series at The Landings at Pecan Park

From the mid $300s



Three floor plans: Charleston, Savannah, and Cumberland

Single- and two-story options

3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath

Up to 2,574 sq. ft. Select plans: options for spa shower and covered patio

14608 Macadamia Lane

Jacksonville, FL 32218

904-539-4602

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .



SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.