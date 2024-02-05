PUMA To Supply Egypt With Athletic Uniforms At The Olympic Games

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Sports company PUMA will equip the athletes, coaches and staff of the Arab Republic of Egypt with athletic uniforms at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, following an agreement with the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Egyptian Olympic Committee.

PUMA has a successful history in Egypt with long-term partnerships, including those with the Egyptian Football Association, the Egyptian Handball Federation and other teams and athletes. Most recently, PUMA team Egypt won the African Men's Handball Championship for the ninth time and qualified for the Olympic tournament.

“For PUMA, the agreement represents a great opportunity to further invest in sports in Egypt and to strengthen our presence in the country. Egypt has a deeply rooted passion for sports and great economic potential. As a sports company, we are excited to invest in both," said Johan Kuhlo, Managing Director EEMEA Distribution.

As part of the agreement, the Egyptian delegation will wear PUMA products including apparel, footwear and accessories during the Games. The most recent Olympic Games in Tokyo were the most successful in the Egypt's history with six medals.

“In PUMA we have found a perfect partner who is as passionate about sports in Egypt as we are. PUMA is already well known to Egyptians as a reliable partner for our national football and handball teams and I am proud the company will now also outfit our Olympic delegation for the upcoming Games in Paris,” said Prof. Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports.

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

