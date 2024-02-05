Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian-Owned House Near Hebron, Displacing Seven People.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Hebron / PNN /

Israeli occupation forces today demolished a Palestinian-owned house in the village of Al-Burj, southwest of Hebron city.

Muhammad Youssef Nassar, the owner of the house, said that Israeli forces escorted bulldozers, where they demolished his house inhabited by seven members of his family.

The demolished house has an area of 100-square-meters and consists of two floors, one of which is still under construction.