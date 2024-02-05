Amnesty International: Israel Blocks Medical Aid To Injured Palestinians In Unlawful Use Of Deadly Force

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/

The Amnesty International for Human right stated that the Israeli occupation forces deliberately deprived the injured of medical assistance, for Palestinians who were injured as a result of the use of lethal force.

The organization added in a brief statement published today, Monday, via the "IX" platform, that the Israeli forces have unleashed a brutal wave of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank over the past four months, carrying out unlawful killings, including the use of lethal force unnecessarily or disproportionately during protests and arrest raids.

The International Amnesty Organization pointed out that it investigated 4 emblematic cases in which the Israeli forces used lethal force illegally, three incidents in October and one in November, leading to the unlawful killing of 20 Palestinians, including 7 children.