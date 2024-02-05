Survey: Swiss Labour Market Remains In Good Shape

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Mercado de trabalho suíço continua em boa forma



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

The Swiss Institute for Economic Research (KOF) Employment Indicator fell slightly in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the previous quarter, it reported on Monday.

However, the situation on the Swiss labour market remains positive, said KOF experts from the institute that belongs to the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

It noted that most survey respondents "still consider their current staffing levels to be too low”.

+ Swiss job market growth expected to slow down

“The indicator for the current and coming quarters suggests that employment in Switzerland will remain strong,” it added.

But most manufacturing businesses surveyed said that their current staffing levels were too high and that they were planning to reduce their workforces over the coming months. The employment outlook for this sector over the next three months has continued to deteriorate since the previous quarter.

+ Swiss unemployment rate at lowest level since 2001

The retail trade, hotels and catering, and insurance sectors also face a deteriorating outlook in the coming quarters, the KOF survey said.

The survey is based on the replies of around 4,500 companies asked in January 2024 about their employment plans.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .