(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Embraer and Saudia Technic signed on Monday (5) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer to collaborate in maintenance and training activities in both commercial aviation, with a focus on E2 jets, and executive aviation. The agreement was signed at the World Defense Show 2024, an event held in Riyadh from February 4 to 8. (Pictured, signing of the agreement.)

Carlos Naufel, President and CEO of Embraer Services & Support, was quoted as saying in a statement that Saudi Arabia has one of the fastest growing aerospace industries in the world, and Embraer Services & Support“is well positioned to advance in the region, working in partnership with Saudia Technic.” Saudia Technic is the maintenance company of the group that controls Saudi Arabia's leading airline Saudia. Fahd Cynndy, CEO of Saudia Technic, was quoted as saying in the statement that the aerospace industry in the Arab country is“thriving” and, together with Embraer Services & Support,“we are poised to make notable advances.”

The signing ceremony also featured Rida Amara, Director of Sales for the Middle East & Africa of Embraer, and Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation. Embraer participates in the event in Riyadh with two demonstration models: the C-390 Millennium, an aircraft for a wide array of missions, and A-29 Super Tucano, a light attack aircraft.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Embraer

The post Embraer teams up with Saudi company appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .