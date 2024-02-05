UP Budget Soars By 13.91% To Rs 7.36 Lakh Crore, Prioritising Connectivity And Culture

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Feb 5 (KNN) Suresh Khanna, Finance Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has announced the financial blueprint totalling Rs 7.36 lakh crore while presenting the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the state Assembly on Monday.

This marks a substantial increase of 13.91 per cent compared to the previous budget.

The budget includes a noteworthy provision of Rs 4000 crore for the free distribution of tablets and smartphones to the youth, promoting digital access and connectivity among the younger population.

The budget allocation also includes several infrastructure projects highlighting the state's commitment to infrastructure development.

A substantial allocation of Rs 2057 crore has been earmarked for the ambitious Ganga Expressway project, aimed to promote connectivity in the state.

Recognising the cultural and religious significance, the budget sets aside Rs 2500 crore for the preparation of the Maha Kumbh Mela in the year 2025, ensuring the successful organisation of this mega event.

In a boost to the overall development of Ayodhya, the budget allocates Rs 100 crore, emphasising the government's commitment to the holistic growth of the region.

Furthermore, Rs 150 crore has been designated for the expansion of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

Another significant allocation of Rs 1150 crore is earmarked for the construction work of the International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Budh Nagar.

In a move towards educational development, Rs 150 crore has been allocated for the establishment of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi.

Additionally, Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the PM Mega Integrated Textile and Apparel Park in Lucknow-Hardoi, aligning with the government's vision for boosting the textile and apparel industry in the state.

