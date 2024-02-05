Truecaller And Government Of Karnataka Collaborate To Promote Safety In Digital Communication

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Truecaller , the leading global communications and Caller ID platform collaborates with the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeIT), Government of Karnataka to combat the growing incidents of cybercrime, impersonation, and fraud, and promote user safety in digital communication. Forged in the presence of Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology & Bio Technology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj on the advent of Safer Internet Day, this initiative aims to empower citizens' cyber safety awareness and skills. As a part of this collaboration, Truecaller will carry out a series of initiatives to create awareness and build the capacity of citizens across the state to navigate the internet safely, and protect themselves from online harms, especially phone-based frauds and scams.



“This partnership underscores the Government of Karnataka's commitment to prioritizing the safety of our citizens in the digital ecosystem. Cybercrimes and fraud in digital communication are growing at a rapid pace with advancing technology thus exposing vulnerable citizens to high risk. The Government is taking proactive steps to increase awareness and promote safety in digital communications. Bengaluru is synonymous with innovation and is recognized as a thriving tech hub. We take pride in adopting a collaborative approach to enhancing citizen's online safety here,” the Minister added.



Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Mr. Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director, India at Truecaller said, "We are delighted to collaborate with the Government of Karnataka to enhance digital safety in communication, empowering citizens to make the most of opportunities available to them in the digital world. Over the past year, our Government Directory Services feature has assisted over 31.2 million users in identifying verified calls from spam and fraud, while also helping them easily access helplines and key government numbers on the platform. At Truecaller, we are consistently working towards improving fraud prevention and are confident that this collaboration will assist citizens of Karnataka in staying one step ahead of fraudsters.”





To date, Truecaller has conducted cyber safety training for over 1.6 million citizens in collaboration with Delhi Police, Assam Police, state governments of Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan.





About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 368 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since Oct 8th 2021. For more information, please visit .



