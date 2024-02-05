Samsonite Unveils 'Tested Like Samsonite' - A Reinvention Of Resilience And Endurance

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Samsonite , the global leader in travel solutions, is back with a bigger and bolder extension of the campaign -

' Tested Like Samsonite '. Over the past 113 years, Samsonite has seamlessly adapted to the changing needs of travellers and the industry, emerging as a symbol of resilience and reliability.



'Tested Like Samsonite' Campaign featuring Milind Soman





The campaign, ' Tested Like Samsonite ' serves as tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated immense strength and valor while facing life's adversities. Drawing parallels between such individuals and its diverse range of products, this campaign highlights the rigorous tests of strength and durability each product at Samsonite undergoes. A prerequisite for the final product approval, these tests exemplify Samsonite's commitment to deliver products of the highest standards and quality to the end users.





Commenting on the ' Tested Like Samsonite ' campaign, Ms. Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director – Marketing added,

“Samsonite products are more than just luggage; they are a testament to our commitment to quality and durability. ' Tested Like Samsonite ' is a celebration of the same. This time, the brand is pushing boundaries by enlisting a stellar lineup of celebrities who will subject Samsonite's diverse range of products to a series of extraordinary tests.”





In a strategic move, Samsonite has partnered with six influential personalities who symbolize the core essence of Samsonite: resilience and endurance. As each influencer/celebrity tests various products, Samsonite unveils the narrative of strength and tolerance. Through this campaign, the brand aims to communicate its unwavering commitment to quality and inspire the core audience. This captivating campaign unfolds in a compelling 6-part video series.





The first video features renowned Indian Formula 1 driver, Karun Chandhok. Taking the centre stage, in this riveting one-minute video, he subjects the Liteshock luggage trolley to an intense, gruelling tumble test. The ad unfolds with a dynamic visual narrative, drawing parallels between the required on the racetrack and the durability of Samsonite's Liteshock series. While at the end of the ad, the tire of his racing car succumbs to demanding test, going flat and dead, the Liteshock luggage emerges unscathed. This luggage range is subjected to 50 cycles of tumbles, with each cycle involving 5 impactful drops, systematically testing the toughness of every edge of the product. As a result, the Liteshock series emerges as a testament to unwavering strength, withstanding the rigorous tumble test without a hint of falling apart.





The following impactful one-minute video stars Indian actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, where the EVOA series takes the spotlight as it undergoes an exhaustive mileage test. A symbol of fitness and endurance, Milind Soman, embarks on a comprehensive 32-KMS journey, including running, walking, and cycling. This reflects the meticulous testing every Samsonite product's wheel undergoes for 32 KMS on a conveyor belt with diverse surfaces at 4 kmph demonstrating its robust construction. This rigorous evaluation guarantees that each Samsonite product can seamlessly be a part of the travellers' journey anywhere in the world, promising endurance and reliability.





Following commercials will feature other legendary personalities including tennis legend, Sania Mirza, who will demonstrate the impact resistance of the Proxis range. The EVOA series will also undergo an impact test by Michelin-starred Chef Garima Arora. Action star, Vidyut Jammwal and influencer and entrepreneur, Ghazal Alagh will push the Cubelite series to its limits, showcasing its strength in the jerk & lift, impact and pressure scenarios.





The TVCs will come to life through an expansive and immersive campaign that spans across digital platforms, outdoor spaces, and social media networks. The resonating stories /video by the various influential icons will be reverberate across the digital landscape.





