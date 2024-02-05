Palmer Square Announces New Open Positions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growing investor base and product platform drive headcount growth

MISSION WOODS, Kan., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Square Capital Management, an asset management firm managing over $29 billion in assets today announced the addition of new open positions on the business development, investor relations, and investment team to expand and propel growth into 2024 and beyond.

After years of sustained growth and client retention, Palmer Square continues to methodically add resources across investment, operations, compliance, marketing, and business development.

Christopher D. Long, Chief Executive Officer of Palmer Square, stated: "After another compelling year for performance and asset growth coupled with a positive firm outlook going forward, we have decided to grow the team again in 2024. Adding additional experienced team members will allow us to continue servicing the broader investor community and generating investment performance consistent with our firm's history."

Investing: Real Estate - Vice President

Investing: Credit Analyst (London office)

Business Development: Vice President - Wealth Management/ Family Office

Business Development: Executive Director - Institutional Client Group: Vice President - Investor Relations

About Palmer Square Capital Management With offices in Kansas City, MO, and London, England, Palmer Square Capital Management manages portfolios of corporate credit, structured credit, and alternative credit strategies for a diverse set of clients across institutional investors, registered investment advisory firms, broker-dealers and high net worth individuals. As of November 30, 2023, Palmer Square managed approximately $29.3 billion in assets.

