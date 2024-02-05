Bread Market To Grow By USD 118.37 Billion From 2022 To 2027, AB Mauri Ltd. And AGROFERT AS Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The bread market is

to grow by USD 118.37 billion from 2022

to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of

7.27% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (artisan bread, packaged bread, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

AB Mauri Ltd., AGROFERT AS, Angel Bakeries, Aryzta AG, Bakers Delight, Bakkerij Borgesius, Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa, Braces Bakery Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., Fuji Baking Group, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Hostess Brands Inc., Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Pasco Shikishima Corp., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd. are key companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bread Market 2023-2027

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021)

and forecast period (2023-2027).

AB Mauri Ltd. -

The company offers bread under the brand name Panesse, Scrocchiarella, Holgran, and Fleming Howden.

AGROFERT AS -

The company offers bread, festive bakery, gingerbreads, gluten-free products, open sandwiches, sandwiched baguettes, stollen plait, super sandwiches, sweet pastry, and toast bread. Angel Bakeries -

The company offers bread such as Classic White, Whole Wheat, and Spelt.

The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets is notably driving the growth.

In-store bakeries, typically located within supermarkets and hypermarkets, are gaining prominence for their convenience and affordability. Offering an array of baked goods, they specialize in specialty bread and rolls. The popularity of parbaked, pre-baked, and bake-off products is on the rise globally, providing consumers with easy-to-bake options that enhance convenience and retain product texture through freezing, ensuring an extended shelf life.



Increased snacking and indulgence consumption is a key trend . Fluctuating raw material prices are a major challenge impeding growth.



The growth of the artisan segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The segment is expected to thrive due to steady consumer demand for diverse varieties available at competitive prices. Offering ethnic varieties, these breads are often sold within two days of production and are increasingly accessible in supermarkets. The growth is fueled by multiple purchases, diverse options, and the incorporation of healthy ingredients like soy, catering to health-conscious consumers.



The bread market covers the following areas:



Bread Market Sizing

Bread Market Forecast Bread Market Analysis

Bread is a staple in the bakery industry, offering a variety of wheat-based products that cater to different dietary preferences and trends. From traditional artisanal bread to gluten-free and whole-grain bread

options, bread production continues to innovate to meet the demands of global consumption and healthy eating trends. Specialty bread, such as sourdough, and fortified bread are also popular choices, reflecting consumer interest in diverse flavors and added nutritional benefits. Bread serves as a versatile snack or convenient food option, contributing to the growth of the

food industry. The evolution of wheat cultivation and grain processing techniques has further enhanced bread quality and food innovation in the boulangerie industry.

