Onetrust Home Loans Announces Appointment Of James Hecht As New CEO

New CEO of OneTrust Home Loans, James Hecht

OneTrust Home Loans is excited to announce the appointment of James Hecht as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

- James Hecht, CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneTrust Home Loans, a Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac approved direct seller / servicer as well as portfolio lender , is excited to announce the appointment of James Hecht as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Widely considered one of the top executives in the mortgage industry, Mr. Hecht brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the mortgage industry to his new role. In his new position, his strong executive leadership skills will help grow the various mortgage lending divisions within the Family of Companies, with a focus on further expanding distributed retail and the rapidly growing joint venture division.

In light of this transformative appointment, co-founders Josh Erskine and Shane Erskine will be transitioning to the role of CEO and President at Warp Speed Holdings LLC, respectively. In these new positions, the founding brothers will focus on continuing to grow the OneTrust Family of Companies while also dedicating most of their time to supporting Mr. Hecht with the lending businesses.

Before joining OneTrust Home Loans, James Hecht served as Head of Production and Executive Vice President for National Retail Lending at Newrez, LLC (formerly Caliber Home Loans, Inc). Prior to that, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Stearns Lending for six years, where his strategic vision played a key role in the company's growth. Notably, Mr. Hecht spent a significant part of his career at Bank of America, where he progressively climbed the corporate ladder from Managing Director to National Retail Fulfillment and Underwriting Executive over a span of 16 years.

Mr. Hecht has established himself as a seasoned professional with a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving production growth. His strategic acumen is widely recognized and has made him a well-known and respected name in the mortgage industry. Mr. Hecht has successfully launched a variety of joint ventures, including overseeing the largest builder joint venture in the industry in his time with Bank of America.

Commenting on the appointment, Josh Erskine, outgoing CEO of OneTrust Home Loans, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome James Hecht as our new CEO. His wealth of experience and proven leadership skills will be instrumental in guiding OneTrust Home Loans through its next phase of growth. With him at the helm, I am excited to now focus on my new role as CEO of Warp Speed Holdings LLC and work alongside James and Shane to build a best-in-class platform and expand our lending capabilities into other verticals."

Shane Erskine, outgoing President of OneTrust Home Loans, said about the new appointment,“This is an exciting time for OneTrust Home Loans as we bring on James Hecht as our new CEO. James is exceptional at what he does and with his leadership, I have no doubt the company will reach new heights. As I move forward into my new role with Warp Speed Holdings LLC and working alongside James, I am confident that James will help us significantly strengthen our position in the mortgage industry.”

James Hecht shared his excitement about joining OneTrust Home Loans, stating, "I am honored to lead the lending and joint venture businesses within the OneTrust Family of Companies and to have the opportunity to contribute to their ongoing success. I'm looking forward to working with a talented team and focusing on further growing their fiscally responsible retail platform and streamlined operations. The company has a strong, sophisticated foundation that is well beyond its current size and rivals some of the largest mortgage lenders in the country, offering incredible opportunities for originators to grow their business using tools that include all the standard loan products in addition to true portfolio products and a leading construction lending platform.”

If you are interested in learning more about the career opportunities available, contact James directly at (469) 942-6675.

About OneTrust Home Loans

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of residential, commercial and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company supports Reverse Mortgage and Wholesale channels and continues to grow with several joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® For additional information visit .

