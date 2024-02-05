Decisimo, The Saas Decision Engine For Fintechs And Insurtechs Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Decisimo Decision Engine Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Decisimo achieves ISO 27001 certification, highlighting its commitment to secure, innovative decision intelligence for fintech and insurtech sectors.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Decisimo, a SaaS decision engine known for its innovative approach in simplifying decision logic management through low-code/no-code solutions and a strong focus on security, proudly announces its achievement of the ISO 27001 certification today."Achieving this certification underlines our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of information security and data protection," stated Martin Ciklamini, Founder and CEO of Decisimo. "It is a key step in our ongoing mission to provide secure, leading decision intelligence services."The ISO 27001 certification is internationally recognized, setting the standard for an information security management system (ISMS). It demonstrates Decisimo's adherence to rigorous security practices, including comprehensive risk management and secure data handling processes.Innovation in fintech and insurtech is critical, and Decisimo leads with its platform that integrates third-party data with machine learning for advanced fraud detection and precise credit assessments. This innovation allows for more accurate decision-making in fraud management and enables financial institutions to assess creditworthiness with unparalleled precision by leveraging alternative data sources.The certification proves that Decisimo is continuously ensuring that its platform is developed with a focus on information security. This approach reaffirms Decisimo's dedication to providing sophisticated and secure decision intelligence solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients in the regulated spaces of finance and insurance.About DecisimoFounded in 2020, Decisimo aims to simplify decision logic automation using business rules while incorporating modern evaluation tools such as on-the-fly enrichment with third-party data and machine learning models. The company's primary focus is on driving innovation in the fintech and insurtech sectors.With this certification, Decisimo is well-positioned to continue its growth and expand its reach in the financial industry. For more information about Decisimo and its decision logic management solutions, please visit their website at .

