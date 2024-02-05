Environmental Lights Announces The Launch Of Dual-Mode Universal Dimming Drivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dual-Mode Universal Dimming Drivers From Environmental Lights

Dual-Mode Universal Dimming Drivers provide universal inputs and outputs while enabling smooth dimming and longer runs to fixtures.

- David Vogel, Director of Sales & Support at Environmental LightsSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of Dual-Mode Universal Dimming Drivers .Dual-Mode Universal (DMU) Dimming Drivers are highly versatile power supplies. These full-capacity drivers accept universal input dimming signals compatible with all major control systems. They also feature a toggle that allows users to easily switch between constant voltage reduction (CVR) and pulse width modulation (PWM) output modes.DMU Dimming Drivers enable seamless integration and precise control of LED lighting, regardless of the size and layout of an installation. PWM output can be used for loads within 25 feet of the power supply, while CVR should be used for any runs beyond that.Constant Voltage Reduction is the key to running loads further while protecting and extending the life of LEDs. Unlike most power supplies on the market, CVR ensures that there are no voltage spikes, keeping the LED's running at the coolest possible temperature. Heat is inversely correlated to the lifespan of LEDs, therefore CVR output is critically important when power supplies are installed at long distances from light fixtures. This innovative technology also grants smooth, continuous, flicker-free dimming down to .1%.“We've removed all the limitations of a traditional dimming driver to create a product that can be seamlessly integrated into any installation,” said David Vogel, Director of Sales & Support at Environmental Lights.“Constant Voltage Reduction ensures that LEDs are never overdriven and shine brighter for longer”.Whether you are a home builder, a scenic lighting designer, or a commercial lighting expert, Dual-Mode Universal Dimming Drivers can be integrated effortlessly into your next project. If you're interested in learning more about the ideal combination of lights and power for your next installation, sales engineers are available to assist you at 888.880.1880 or by clicking here.Dual-Mode Universal Dimming Drivers are available now at EnvironmentalLights or by calling 888.880.1880.Dual-Mode Universal Dimming Driver Features:.Universal input dimming signal compatible with all major control systems.Toggle for simple adjustment between PWM and CVR output modes.Full capacity driver.Continuous flicker free dimming to .1%.Integrated wiring compartment.UL Listed.RoHS.5-year warrantyAbout Environmental LightsEnvironmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America on eight occasions. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming, and residential & commercial construction.Learn more at EnvironmentalLights or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

