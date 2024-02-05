Queenette Baylor's Delightful Children's Book Eases Haircut Fears

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLINTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating the successful launch of her children's book, Queenette Baylor, a renowned children's entertainer and salon owner, has made a significant impact in the community. Released recently, the book uniquely combines Baylor's expertise in children's entertainment with her experience in hairdressing to address a common childhood anxiety: fear of haircuts.The story, enriched with vivid illustrations and relatable characters, is designed to transform a child's haircut from a fearful experience into an exciting adventure. The book serves as an extension of Baylor's commitment to creating positive and enjoyable experiences for children, aligning perfectly with her salon's ethos and her entertainment offerings.This launch is particularly significant in Rockville, Maryland, where Baylor's influence and contribution to the community are most deeply felt.You can get this book online on Amazon and Kobo .

