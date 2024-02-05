'Siddaramaiah Govt Responsible For Decrease In K'taka Share To 3.64% In 15Th Finance Commission'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) Former Karnaraka CM and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is directly responsible for the decrease in the state share to 3.64 per cent in the 15th Finance Commission.

CM Siddaramaiah while announcing that he will lead the protest in Delhi at Jantar Mantar on February 7 stated that in the 14th Finance Commission, the state share which was 4.71 per cent has decreased to 3.64 per cent in the 15th Finance Commission.

"That is 1.07 per cent reduction, which means that there is Rs. 45,000 crores decrease in 4 years. According to the estimate, Rs 62,098 crore will be reduced for Karnataka," the Chief Minister said.

On this, Yediyurappa said that as per the 15th Finance Commission recommendations, the NDA government has released Rs 1,16,828 crore.

"... about the share of tax for the period of 2026 during the 15th Finance Commission, the state is going to get more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore. This is more than what 14th Finance Commission under the UPA government recommended. CM Siddaramaiah led government is directly responsible for decrease of state's share to 3.6 per cent in 15th Finance Commission. Because, when the commission was preparing the report, Siddaramaiah-led Congress government was ruling in the state. It has failed to convince the commission on the real economic scenario of the state," Yediyurappa said.

Under 15th Finance Commission the state has already got Rs 13,985 crore. The state is going to get Rs 3,500 crore this year.

"CM Siddaramaiah has concealed all these facts and spoke half-truth," the BJP leader said.

"Siddaramaiah thinks that by repeatedly telling lies, he can hide the truth. Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman has also given suitable answers regarding the matter. Wherever it is possible, the taxes are increased," he added.

The former CM further said the unproductive guarantees have destroyed the economy of the state and the situation is getting out of the hands of CM Siddaramaiah.

"The government has failed on all fronts. They have come to know that the guarantee schemes won't rescue the party in the Lok Sabha elections. Following this, they have a clear idea of dropping the guarantees after the Lok Sabha elections. As part of the plan they are creating a base by pointing fingers at the Central government,"he said.

