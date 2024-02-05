(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Spotlight on ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2024 as Indian Automotive Aftermarket Pushes to Emerge a Hub of Global Component Manufacturing

Highlights of flagship automotive aftermarket trade event include more than 500 exhibitors, 1000 brands,1500 product categories, and strong domestic, regional, and international representation amidst focus on mobility ecosystem development and growth acceleration.

By Sathyanarayana Kabirdas, Vice President – Mobility

It might have been cold and gloomy outside, but the action inside was quite the opposite at the 5th edition of ACMA Automechanika New Delhi , organized in collaboration with Messe Frankfurt. India's flagship B2B expo for the automotive aftermarket and service industry was held alongside the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The mega event organized at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam between February 1-3, 2024, brought together the entire mobility ecosystem under one roof and collectively attracted a footfall of over 1.3 lakh registered visitors. Leading global, regional, and domestic players displayed the latest products and solutions from different categories spanning parts and components, electronics and connectivity, diagnostics and repair, accessories and customizing, car wash and care, dealer and workshop management, alternative drive systems and fuels, tires and wheels, body and paint, mobility as a service, and autonomous driving.







In publicly shared views, Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA noted,” The aftermarket space has immense potential and is expected to reach USD 14 billion by 2028 and Automechanika provides the platform to our domestic component manufacturers to showcase their offering at a global scale.”

We had a ringside to this year's blockbuster event that featured upwards of 500 exhibitors, over 1000 brands, and more than 1500 product categories. The atmosphere was electric with enthusiastic participation from automotive buyers, sellers, wholesalers, distributors, vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, parts and component manufacturers, car repair professionals, garage owners, accessories providers, industry associations, and government organizations. Across the board, we could see stakeholders deep in discussion about new business opportunities for sourcing genuine, high performance auto parts /components and aftermarket solutions for passenger, commercial and agricultural vehicles as well as two-wheelers. In short, the event was a comprehensive platform for stakeholders to display their technological prowess, forge partnerships, highlight innovation, and catalyze India's leadership in the global auto aftermarket.







Besides the strong Indian presence, a highlight this year was the international representation. The US, Italy, China, Spain, the UAE, and Belgium were among the 12 countries participating at the trade fair. As part of“reimagining” international sourcing, there were special pavilions dedicated to Germany, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

“We are looking forward to working with more IT developers and to greater volumes of online auto parts retail in India.” – Tradesoft LLC

As we worked our way through the expo, what stood out was the range and quality of solutions on offer and the intense competition in virtually every category. Among the exhibitors showcasing their brands this year included Brembo SpA, the Mask Group Companies, Minda Corporation, Mahle Aftermarket, ZF India Private Limited, Celette India, CTP GmbH, Groz Net Industries, LMC Enterprises, Mark Exhaust Systems Limited, Master Sport Automobiltechnik GmbH, New Star Industries, Oam Saai International Inc., PIX Transmissions, Tradesoft LLC, Quintess International, Weinber Inc.,Roger Motors Pvt Ltd., and many, many more.







“India is now on the threshold of becoming a global economic powerhouse, with the auto and automotive component industry playing a significant role.” – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his special address at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Key Takeaways

Now in its fifth edition, ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2024 shared space with the inaugural edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, testifying to the importance being given to mobility ecosystem development.







For India, this B2B event comes at a crucial time when the country is set to become the third largest automobile market by 2026, after China and the US. According to statistics shared by ACMA Automechanika, Indian auto component industry exports are set to grow 5 times in the next decade. By 2026, India's automotive aftermarket is projected to reach $ 32 billion, auto component imports are set to touch $23-$28 billion, while exports are poised to increase to $30 billion. Key growth drivers will be demand from the used vehicle segment, longer vehicle lifespans, the growth of multi-brand outlets, and the rising adoption of online retail.

Indeed, some of the major narratives coming out from the expo this year included the focus on holistic development of the mobility value chain and ecosystem. Other participants talked of the trade event serving to showcase India's bid to position itself as a major component sourcing hub for leading global OEMs. The energy at the trade fair this year served to reiterate growing procurement demand for Indian made aftermarket solutions. Such success dovetails with the government's mission of“Atmanirbhar Bharat” or self-reliant India as part of the overall thrust to reduce import dependence and, more specifically, to halve the country's nearly $14 billion auto component import bill over the next 4-5 years.

While positive macroeconomic indicators and policy support were lauded, many Indian participants also focused on the requirement for the industry to scale up, boost production capabilities, expand into new product /services/ customer segments, drive technological innovation, and invest in R&D initiatives.

Conclusion

The event provided a single platform for stakeholders across the automotive aftermarket to“source, network, collaborate”, generate business growth, win new customers, build strategic partnerships, leverage growth opportunities, and exhibit a dazzling array of innovative products, services, and technologies.

There's more on the calendar after ACMA Automechanika New Delhi. The organizers behind the Automechanika trade shows, Messe Frankfurt GmbH, Germany, and Messe Frankfurt Middle East shared information on impending international shows in these regions.

Beyond business, ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2024 was critical in offering a venue for knowledge sharing. Panel discussions touched on themes like whether digitization was a boon or bane, the implications on the aftermarket of growing vehicle electrification, and the future of the aftermarket.

While giving us a better understanding of evolving market dynamics, it also underscored the need for stakeholders across the automotive aftermarket to design future-proof strategies for accelerated growth.

With inputs from Amrita Shetty, Senior Manager, Communications & Content – Mobility













About Sathyanarayana Kabirdas





Sathyanarayana, or Sathya as he is popularly called, is the Vice President and Global Practice Area Leader for Mobility at Frost & Sullivan. He has over twenty years of experience in the automotive sector, which includes 15+ years of experience in Market Research and Consulting, and was responsible for building Frost & Sullivan's Connected Fleets program area from scratch. His core expertise lies in On- and Off-highway telematics market, passenger fleets, LCVs & M/HCVs, and Trailers.

