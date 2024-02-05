Techmediabreaks Venhub Announces Patent Filing For Revolutionary Retail System

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) VenHub, the innovative division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., has announced the filing of its latest patent, which heralds a new chapter in the story of retail. VenHub's system is designed to transform the landscape of retail operations, providing a versatile, mobile and structurally sound storefront solution for both temporary and permanent use.“The introduction of this expandable retail unit underscores our commitment to not just keeping pace with retail's evolution, but driving it,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub.“This milestone is a tangible demonstration of our relentless drive to innovate and refine the processes within retail technology. As we expand our reach across various retail sectors, this patent is a key piece in our strategy to develop Smart Stores that redefine the spatial and operational aspects of retail.”

About VenHub

A division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., VenHub stands at the forefront of retail innovation. Its Smart Stores, which operate autonomously around the clock, represent a fusion of cutting-edge technology and the familiarity of traditional retail. This revolutionary concept promises an efficient, accessible and personalized shopping experience, meeting the evolving needs of today's consumers.



and

href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer VenHu .

