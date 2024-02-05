Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Celebrates >12.5K Users

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent

written by Anastasia Samaras celebrates the achievement of a significant milestone for Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, to amass a thriving community of over 12,500 users and counting, all eager to join the future of trading.“Upstream's journey to 12,500 users has been two-fold. On one end, we have a pipeline of issuers interested in dual listing on Upstream to reach a global investor base seeking secure, fair and efficient trading experiences that can trade using credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, USD, or USDC, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery,” Samaras writes.“As a smart contract-powered market, Upstream issuers are also taking advantage of our digital coupon ('NFT') strategy, turning engaged shareholders into customers and loyal customers into shareholders. Issuers may launch digital coupons to their shareholders to reward them, drive buzz towards initiatives, and bring new potential customers in.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit

