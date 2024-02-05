Investornewsbreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Inks Exclusive Agreement With Singapore-Based Distributor, Includes Evolve(TM) Soft Bait Orders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal-pest populations, has entered a distribution agreement with a leading Singapore-based pest-control product manufacturer and distributor: Agro Technic PTE Ltd. According to the announcement, the agreement includes a significant initial stocking order as well as annual minimums. The product range that SenesTech provides is a“perfect fit” for the Agro Technic business model, long-term strategy and market positioning, according to Agro Technic. The company is committed to offering market solutions that are both environmentally friendly but effective.“Agro Technic is a leading manufacturer and supplier for equipment and chemicals in

Singapore, with a strong presence in public-health vector control, professional pest control and plant protection,” said SenesTech president and CEO Joel Fruendt in the press release.“With their focus on putting forth customized solutions to meet customers' needs in

Singapore

and throughout the region, they are an excellent partner for SenesTech as we address that market.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through fertility control. SenesTech is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. The company invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. The company strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households by providing a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit .

