Investornewsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GMGI) Acquisition Target, Meridian, To Showcase New Games At ICE London

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The MeridianBet Group (“Meridian”), one of the world's leading sports betting and gaming groups, operating in multiple markets across Europe, Africa and Latin America, is being acquired by

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) , with completion expected by late March 2024. Meridian today announced that its dedicated subsidiary specializing in online casino game development, Expanse Studios, will be featuring its three latest game releases at ICE London 2024 (Feb. 6-8). According to Meridian CEO Zoran Milosevic, Expanse Studios' three new exciting games – Leprechaun Wish, Shaolin Crew and Pinata Loca –“represent the cutting edge of casino entertainment and bring a new dimension to online gaming, offering an array of features and benefits that will be extremely popular with casino operators and their players. We are excited to be highlighting these games at one of the largest gaming conferences in the world and expect them to be very well-received.”

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

