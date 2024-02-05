Investornewsbreaks - Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) Result Of Business Combination Closing, Shares Start Trading Today

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Solidion Technology (NASDAQ: STI) , a company that's core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air and sea transportation, started trading today on the NASDAQ Global Market. The company represents a business combination between Honeycomb Battery Company, a leading battery materials supplier and Nubia Brand International Corp., a special purpose acquisition company led by an African-American/Latino sponsor group. According to the announcement, the transaction, which was approved at a special meeting of Nubia's stockholders in December 2023, resulted in a company that was renamed Solidion Technology. Solidion management is confident that Honeycomb's track record of performance and expertise in battery technologies combined with the investment by Nubia and the continued growth of the EV battery market will create an ideal opportunity for Solidion to extend its leading industry position.

“Today represents a momentous achievement for our company,” said Solidion Technology executive chair Dr. Bor Jang in the press release.“Having developed a cost-effective process for mass-manufacturing green graphite anode materials from sustainable biomass sources, Solidion's years of in-depth R&D and manufacturing experience in graphite and other anode and cathode materials put it in a unique position to capitalize on the rapidly changing EV battery materials market. As a public company with enhanced access to capital, we plan to continue building on our extensive battery IP portfolio to further expand the range of advanced

battery

materials we offer and help transform the EV battery space into a solid-state battery industry.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Solidion Technology Inc.

Solidion Technology is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with production facilities in Dayton, Ohio. The company's core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air and sea transportation. Recognized as a global IP leader in both the high-capacity anode and the high-energy solid-state battery, Solidion is uniquely positioned to offer two lines of battery products: (i) advanced anode materials (ready for production expansion); and (ii) three classes of solid-state batteries, including Silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells (Gen 1), anodeless lithium metal cells (Gen 2), and lithium-sulfur cells (Gen 3), all featuring an advanced polymer- or polymer/inorganic composite-based solid electrolyte that is process friendly. Solidion's solid-state batteries can be manufactured at scale using current lithium-ion cell production facilities; this feature enables fastest time-to-market of safe solid-state batteries. Solidion batteries are designed to deliver significantly extended EV range, improved battery safety, lower cost per KWh, fastest time-to-market and next-gen cathodes. To learn more about the company, visit .

