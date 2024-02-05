EFG Hermes Tops Brokerage Firms In January With EGP 28.1Bn In Transactions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

EFG Hermes International Securities Brokeragetopped the ranking of brokerage firms in January 2024, with a trading value of EGP 28, executing 390,400 transactions on 4.4 billion shares, with a market share of 11.7%.

Arqaam Securities came in second place, capturing 10.9% of total market executions in the first month of the current year, with a trading value of EGP 26. It was followed by Thndr Securities with a trading volume of 6.2 billion shares through 1.9 million transactions.

Commercial International Brokerage came in fourth place, with a trading value of EGP 13, capturing 5.8% of total executions. Mubasher Trade followed with a trading volume of 3.9 billion securities through 421,500 transactions.

Al Ahly Pharos for Securities Brokerage ranked sixth with a market share of 4.1%, executing 104,600 transactions.

Arabeya Online followed with a trading value of EGP 9.5bn and a trading volume of 3.4 billion shares.

Ostoul Securities Brokerage captured the eighth place with a market share of 3.7% through 301,400 transactions. Pioneers Securities followed with a trading value of EGP 8.2bn, and then Tycoon came in tenth place with a trading volume of 3.01 billion shares.