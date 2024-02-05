PHCC Reiterates Importance Of Early Diagnosis Of Cancer

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) reiterated Monday that early diagnosis of cancer leads to a 90-100 percent cure rate in certain types.

Marking the World Cancer Day, an annual occasion aiming to raise awareness among the public about cancer and ways to rein it in, the PHCC highlighted the important steps taken by Qatar to raise the level of early detection of different types of cancers and their treatment measures, by providing platforms for exchanging experiences and advancing cancer control strategies.

Manager of PHCC's Screening Programs Dr. Shaikha Sami Abu Shaikha, highlighted the PHCC's early detection services for a number of cancers, such as breast cancer, bowel cancer, and cervical cancer.

Breast and bowel cancer early detection services are available to the target group in dedicated clinics in health centers of Leabaib, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Wakra and Muaither, in addition to a new clinic for early bowel cancer detection at Al Sadd Health Center, Abu Shaikha said.

A diagnosis of early breast cancer can be conducted every three years and bowel cancer every two years.

The screening program aims to routinely examine healthy people from the target group, in order to ensure the health of the patients and the possibility of detecting the disease, especially in the early stages. In case of early detection, the cure rate reaches 100 percent in breast cancer and 90 percent in colorectal cancer, she added.

