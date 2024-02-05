Qatar Chamber, QFZ Hold Joint Tour For Businessmen To Boost Private Sector Investments In Free Zones

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) Dr Ahmad al-Sayed welcomed a delegation from Qatar Chamber led by first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari.

The visit was also attended by Sheikh Mohamed H F al-Thani, CEO of QFZ and various executive officials from both organisations. The chamber's delegation included several board members, including businessmen and delegates from Qatari companies.

During a field tour of Ras Bufontas Free Zone, the delegation explored the investment benefits and business opportunities within the free zones. Discussions revolved around strategies to enhance collaboration between the chamber and QFZ with a focus on supporting the national economy and fostering the establishment of projects by the Qatari private sector in the free zones.

Al-Sayed welcomed Qatar Chamber and the businessmen delegation and underscored the consistent commitment of QFZ to intensify collaboration with the Qatari private sector and offer the essential facilitation to encourage investors.

He said:“The Qatari private sector plays a pivotal role in the economic activities of the state and contributes significantly to the realisation of the objectives outlined in the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030. Since its establishment around five years ago and having attracted nearly 500 companies spanning diverse sectors with estimated investments at about QR5bn, QFZ places great importance on the dynamism and expertise offered by the private sector.

“At QFZ, we value the contributions of Qatari companies and businessmen who have investments abroad to invest or establish partnerships with prominent international companies within our free zones. This facilitates the transfer of knowledge to Qatar, fostering business growth and the development of active cadres across all sectors.”

Al-Kuwari said,“Qatari businessmen are interested in learning more about the advantages and facilities granted by QFZ to local investors," stressing that Qatar Chamber encourages businessmen to establish projects in the free zones.

“The chamber actively promotes Qatar's free zones to attract additional foreign investments to the State. Emphasis is placed on the pivotal role played by QFZ in drawing international companies and investments across significant sectors, attributable to its top-notch infrastructure, appealing and sustainable work environment, streamlined regulatory processes, and distinctive competitive advantages,” he said.

Al-Kuwari expressed his gratitude and appreciation to QFZ for hosting the delegation as part of the co-operation agreement between the chamber and the QFZ signed in 2022 to achieve common strategic goals and support Qatar's economic diversification plans.

Throughout the tour and a presentation, Hamad Abdul Aziz al-Mohannadi, the Strategic and Commercial Development Director of QFZ, highlighted the benefits QFZ provides to investors, facilitating fast incorporation of companies within a clear legal framework, and providing technical support in a streamlined manner seven days a week.

The investor relations team at QFZ serves as the crucial communication bridge connecting investors with pertinent government authorities and institutions. They efficiently co-ordinate interactions among companies, relevant ministries, and government bodies to facilitate the issuance of essential documents. This encompasses tasks such as securing visas, identity cards, and business permits, as well as assisting with tasks, such as bank account opening, customs support, business expansion, and various other requirements.

QFZ is focused on attracting investments in key business sectors to give companies a competitive advantage.

