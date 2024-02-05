Alfardan Pavilion Takes Centre Stage At DJWE 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Alfardan pavilion takes centre stage at the 20th Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), showcasing an array of unique and exclusive collections from renowned luxury brands.

The DJWE 2024, taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) until February 11, brings together more than 500 international brands from 10 countries under one roof, according to Qatar Tourism (QT).

At the Alfardan pavilion, Chopard is presenting novelties such as L'Heure du Diamant, Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph, and Happy Diamonds Planet.

Qatar Special Editions like the Mille Miglia GTS with a green dial and exclusive references of Mille Miglia and L'heure du Diamant are also on display.

Tiffany & Co unveils its 2024 Bird on a Pearl collection for the first time at the event.

The exhibition is also featuring 2023 Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock and a campaign showcasing creations worn by House Ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy.

Vacheron Constantin displays novelty timepieces, including Overseas self-winding, Overseas moon phase retrograde date, Overseas self-winding in gold and light, Traditionnelle manual-winding, and Patrimony retrograde day-date.

Marli showcases signature collections including Tip-Top, Empire, Cleo, Avenues & LIFE, with a special focus on the newly introduced LIFE collection from the previous year.

Girard-Perregaux's spotlight is on the Neo Constant Escapement and the Esmeralda A Secret Edition, featuring four new limited colours, including pink gold and purple enamel, pink gold and brown enamel, white gold and grey enamel, and white gold and green enamel.

Franck Muller showcases the exclusive Zodiac collection along with other Qatar's Vanguard limited edition watches in various captivating colours.

Chaumet reveals an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Iris High Jewellery necklace, featuring a rare 24 Tanzanian spinel.

Another highlight is the Soir de Fete High Jewellery set, capturing the essence of Qatar's rich pearl heritage with intricate diamond details.

Noudar will launch the Maha's Henna collection, inspired by the classic Henna and Enamel collections, while Satoro is focusing on its Happy collection.

Gallery Al Tawash, curated by Aisha Alfardan, presents the Aisha Collection, embodying the intersection of tradition and modernity within Qatar's pearl heritage.

Dolce & Gabbana is making its mark at the DJWE in collaboration with Alfardan Jewellery, showcasing its exquisite creations throughout the event.

Butani Jewellery debuts its new Bridal collection at the DWJE 2024, capturing the essence of eternal love and celebrating the beauty of brides on their special day.

Alfardan Jewellery's 70th-anniversary celebration offers a breathtaking experience, merging tradition with innovation, and showcasing the finest in the world of luxury and craftsmanship.

