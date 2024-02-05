Alfardan Automobiles To Elevate Luxury At DJWE 2024 With BMW Fleet

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alfardan Automobiles, the official importer of BMW vehicles in Qatar, has announced its continued partnership with the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) as a key sponsor.

Celebrating its 20th edition, DJWE 2024 opened Monday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Alfardan Automobiles will be providing a luxurious fleet of BMW vehicles to assist organisers and transport VIP guests to and from the DECC during the week-long event.

“Our association with the DJWE, a prestigious event that celebrates the finest craftsmanship and quality, mirrors our own commitment to excellence and luxury,” said Alfardan Automobiles general manager Nasr Jairoudi in a statement.“We are thrilled to once again contribute to this iconic event with our fleet of luxury BMW vehicles, lending a touch of elegance and comfort to the guest experience.”

Complementing the opulence of the exhibition, the BMW fleet – made up of four 7-Series vehicles – will be stationed at the DECC.

Having celebrated more than two decades of partnership with the BMW Group, Alfardan Automobiles has actively contributed to Qatar's strong culture of luxury.

Their newly opened BMW Retail facility at Jery Al Samur – which offers a 360° sales and service experience – embodies a concept aimed at providing customers a first-class luxury experience.

The 20th DJWE is expected to host approximately 30,000 visitors from more than 175 countries, offering an unmatched showcase of luxury watches, necklaces, rings, earrings, diamonds, gold and silverware.

