13Th Batch Of Injured Gazans Arrives For Treatment In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived in Doha Monday carrying the 13th batch of injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in Doha, as part of the initiative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to provide treatment for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

The initiative comes within the framework of Qatar's steadfast support and continuing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in collaboration with various regional and international partners, especially in light of the current difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

