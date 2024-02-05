Amir, Ajman Crown Prince Discuss Mutual Ties

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met, in his office at Lusail Palace on Monday, with the Crown Prince of Ajman Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. During the meeting, they discussed the existing fraternal relations and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to a range of topics of mutual interest.

