PM Opens Dazzling 20Th Edition Of DJWE

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani inaugurated the 20th edition of Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) Monday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

HE the Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al Thani, Qatar Tourism (QT) chairman Saad Bin Ali al-Kharji, and a number of dignitaries were present at the opening of the QT-organised event which runs until February 11.

In a statement, al-Kharji said:“For the past two decades, DJWE has been a symbol of luxury and sophistication at the local, regional, and global levels for two decades. The continued success of the exhibition is consistent with the increased momentum of the tourism sector. In fact, at the beginning of this year, we marked a record-breaking number of visitors.

“Our goal at QT is to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier tourist destination by constantly developing its tourism assets and maintaining its proven track record in service and hospitality excellence, as well as developing new and innovative tourism products and services.

“Our support for Qatari youth is at the top of our priorities, this comes with the support of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, indicating the state's interest in nurturing and developing Qatari talent in the jewellery industry,” al-Kharji said.

The QT chairman added that over the years, the 'Qatari Designers' initiative evolved into an autonomous pavilion within the exhibition, providing a platform for emerging Qatari designers, regardless of gender, to showcase their collections alongside globally acclaimed jewellery brands.

Several internationally renowned brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Key Gems, AlMajid Home, Renee Jewels, Naylah Jewelry, Kooheji Jewellery, and Hessa Jewels have made their debut at DJWE.

The Qatari Designer pavilion shines a spotlight on the extraordinary artistry of 10 homegrown Qatari designers. DJWE reveals a thoughtfully curated assortment of distinctive creations that capture the individual philosophy and influences of each designer. The featured designers for this year include Al Ghla Jewellery, De Throve, Ghand Jewellery, H Jewellery, Kaltham's Pavilion, Midad Jewellery, Nouf Jewellery, Thameen, Trifoglio, and DW Jewellery.

Alfardan Jewellery, one of Qatar's largest and most influential jewelry retailers that plays a key role in shaping the country's jewellery landscape since the mid-1900s, marks its 70th anniversary at DJWE.

The prestigious exhibition partnered with Education Above All (EAA), an initiative founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, collaborating with Brazilian jeweller and designer Silvia Furmanovich, alongside several Qatari designers, to present exclusive designs as part of the 'Educate A Child' initiative. This initiative, spearheaded by EAA, aims to enhance global access to education.

Qatari Designers contributing to this meaningful cause include Papion, offering a brooch; Nouf Jewelry, presenting a necklace; De Trove Jewelry, showcasing a bracelet; Ghand Jewellery with details to be confirmed; and Mahain Jewellery, contributing two brooches.

MENAFN05022024000067011011ID1107812028