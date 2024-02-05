Abbott Launches New PROTALITYTM Brand To Support Adults On Their Weight Loss Journey

(MENAFN- 3BL) Abbott



The PROTALITYTM brand provides nutritional support for adults pursuing weight loss in the form of a high-protein nutrition shake featuring a blend of fast- and slow-digesting protein designed to feed muscles for up to seven hours

As people eat less and lose weight, a portion of what's lost may be from muscle, which is vital to overall health and physical functioning More than 7 in 10 adults are overweight or have obesity in the U.S. and many turn to diets, whether combined with medication, surgery or calorie restriction, to lose weight and improve overall health1

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., February 5, 2024 /3BL/ - Abbott (NYSE: ABT), a global leader in science-based nutrition, announced today the launch of its new PROTALITYTM brand. The high-protein nutrition shake is the first product in this line to support the growing number of adults interested in pursuing weight loss while maintaining muscle mass and good nutrition.

Losing weight is a complex and personal process. Nearly half of U.S. adults attempted to lose weight in the past year.2 Whether pursuing weight loss by taking GLP-1 medications, undergoing a weight-loss surgery or following a calorie-restricted diet,3,4,5 people risk losing 11-50 percent muscle6,7,8 which plays an integral role in daily activities, movement and energy metabolism. Protein can help preserve muscle as people lose weight.

To preserve muscle mass during weight loss, research shows adults may need at least 50 percent more protein than the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA).9,10,11,12 High protein consumption can also support weight loss maintenance.13,14,15,16

''It's critical for adults on weight loss regimens to prioritize good nutrition to ensure they get enough micronutrients and protein to preserve muscle mass while consuming limited calories,'' said Hakim Bouzamondo, MD, MSC, MBA, division vice president of Nutrition Research and Development at Abbott. ''We've studied muscle health and nutrition for decades at Abbott. We understand that a weight loss journey can be challenging, which is why we're launching the PROTALITY brand to give adults nutritional products with an excellent source of high-quality protein and nutrients to support muscle health.''

The Importance of Preserving Muscle During Weight Loss

There are more than 650 muscles in the human body. Muscles help support daily activities, movement and energy metabolism. Protein is an important building block for muscles, as well as skin, tissue and bones, and plays a vital role in metabolism, satiety and weight maintenance.

''We've learned from people on weight loss journeys - including those on GLP-1 medications - that they experience decreased appetite and thoughts of food,'' said Dominique R. Williams, MD, MPH, medical director and obesity specialist at Abbott. ''Whether it's due to decreased appetite or a busy schedule, it can be difficult for people losing weight to get the protein, vitamins and minerals they need to support their unique health goals. Our PROTALITY brand provides a nutrient-dense option designed to address gaps that may result in their diets.''

Targeted Nutrition to Feed Muscles and Busy Lifestyles

PROTALITY is a new brand created for people pursuing weight loss. The first product available is a high-protein nutrition shake for people who may have difficulty getting enough protein and other essential nutrients to support muscle mass and function. The formulation is equivalent to the nutrition in Abbott's successful Ensure® Max Protein drink and will serve as a base to continue further innovations under the brand.

''We're serving a new group of people who may be at a higher nutritional risk because they may be overweight or have obesity and use weight loss medications,'' said Bouzamondo. ''Abbott intends to develop additional science-backed nutrition products and conduct clinical research to address the targeted nutrition needs of people losing weight.''

Each PROTALITY shake has key nutrients to support weight loss journeys:



30 grams of high-quality protein to help preserve muscle

8 essential B vitamins for protein and energy metabolism

4 grams of comfort fiber for digestive health

1 gram of sugar

150 calories 25 vitamins and minerals

''As people start to see results from their weight loss programs, many look for ways to maintain progress, including their nutrition goals,'' added Williams. ''Whether that's planning meals or snacks, they are looking for nutritious, easy protein options like PROTALITY that work with their busy schedules and support their personal nutrition goals.''

Individuals on a weight loss journey should always discuss their nutritional plan with their healthcare provider.

PROTALITY Availability Online and at Retailers

PROTALITY joins Abbott's trusted portfolio of adult nutrition products that includes Ensure® and Glucerna®.

The new shake comes in Milk Chocolate and Vanilla flavors in 11-ounce, four-pack units. PROTALITY is now available at Amazon, Walmart and Kroger and coming to stores including Kroger, ShopRite (February), Albertsons (March), CVS (March), Walmart (April), Publix (April), and Meijer (May).

Visit PROTALITYNutrition to learn more and follow us on Instagram @PROTALITY_US and Facebook @PROTALITYUS.

