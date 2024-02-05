Bristol Myers Squibb Named One Of America's Most JUST Companies By JUST Capital And CNBC

(MENAFN- 3BL) PRINCETON, N.J., February 5, 2024 /3BL/ -- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is honored to announce it has been recognized as One of America's Most JUST Companies. The ranking, presented by JUST Capital and CNBC, recognized BMS for its commitment to key social responsibilities, including employees, customers, communities, and environmental impact. Bristol Myers Squibb earned a spot on the top 100 list and ranked six in the Pharmaceuticals and Biotech industry overall.

This achievement is reflective of BMS' focus on delivering long-term value through our efforts to address unmet patient needs, advance equitable access to life-transforming medicines and foster a high performing, inclusive global workforce. It also underscores our commitment to operating with effective governance, uncompromising quality and compliance, and the highest ethical standards to deliver our mission.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader by JUST 100, reinforcing our focus on community impact, employee well-being and ethical practices to best serve our patients,” said Cari Gallman , Executive Vice President, Bristol Myers Squibb.“This achievement reflects our collective passion for excellence in what we do– not only by bringing forward innovative medicines, but also by making a positive impact on society.”

Out of nearly 1,000 analyzed companies, BMS' leadership on community issues, particularly job creation and economic development, contributed to its inclusion in this prestigious ranking. Among the notable achievements are BMS' efforts to invest more than one billion dollars with small and diverse-owned businesses, creating economic opportunities in underrepresented communities.

Additionally, BMS was recognized for its ethical interactions with stakeholders, noting efforts to protect customer privacy, which are guided by the company's Principles of Integrity and Standards of Business Conduct and Ethics.

Learn more about Bristol Myers Squibb's ESG progress and sustainability commitments in the latest Environmental Social and Governance Report .

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to demonstrate how just business – defined by the priorities of the public – is better business. Our goal is to help companies create value for all their stakeholders – their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders – by focusing on the issues that matter most to Americans.

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 170,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

CNBC will delve into the data, highlighting company-specific results and showcasing key stakeholder performance stories about this year's JUST 100 leaders across the network's broadcast and digital platforms at cnbc/just100 . An exploration of the JUST 100 companies can be found at justcapital/rankings .

