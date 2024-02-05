Frito-Lay, Pepsico, And The Pepsico Foundation Empower Dallas College Students With Hands-On Learning And Career Opportunities

(MENAFN- 3BL) Frito-Lay, in partnership with PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation, proudly celebrate their continued support of Dallas College students and their collaboration with the college's Advanced Transportation Technology Division to create workforce readiness opportunities to prepare students for the next stage of their career. On January 18, 2024, PepsiCo donated a much-needed international Class 8 Heavy-Duty tractor to Dallas College Cedar Valley campus. This donation will enhance hands-on learning opportunities for students in the Diesel Preventative Maintenance Program and symbolizes a broader commitment to supporting education and job creation within the Southern Dallas community.

Leaders from Dallas College, including Dr. Veronique Tran, Vice Provost of the School of Manufacturing & Industrial Technology, and Dr. Joe Seabrooks, President of Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus, were also present at the event. Notable alumni from the Advanced Transportation Technology Division, who are also recent PepsiCo hires, had the chance to share their experiences transitioning from classroom to field. As Dr. Veronique Tran, Vice Provost of the School of Manufacturing & Industrial Technology at Dallas College, aptly puts it,“The PepsiCo Tractor Truck will provide invaluable hands-on learning opportunities for our students.”

In addition to the truck donation, Frito-Lay announced a $20,000 donation to the South Dallas Driving Academy, a local non-profit. Nikki Jolly, Senior Manager of Corporate Citizenship and Social Impact at PepsiCo Foods North America remarks,“At Frito-Lay, community is at the heart of everything that we do. We're proud to invest in impactful programs that support the students at Dallas College and help create opportunities that break systemic barriers and lead to meaningful career pathways. Our goal is to open doors for these students and help them achieve their dreams.” This donation will facilitate driver's license training and CDL support for Dallas College students, further reinforcing PepsiCo's dedication to creating a talent pipeline, especially in high-need job growth areas like Automotive Technician.

Since 2021, the PepsiCo Foundation has provided $600,000 to Dallas College, benefiting nearly 200 students pursuing associate degrees or trade certificates in high-growth industries, including Automotive. Additionally, $1.5 million has been allocated to Dallas College graduates for pursuing bachelor's degrees at 4-year universities. With a remarkable 90% of scholars on track to graduate, the impact of this support is evident.