Metlife Foundation Expands Employee-Driven Community Impact Grant Program With $1 Million Commitment

NEW YORK /3BL/ - MetLife Foundation today announced an additional $1 million commitment to its Community Impact Grant Program, which it launched in June of 2023. The program's success resulted from the dedication and passion of MetLife employees whose efforts expanded the Foundation's impact and involvement in communities where MetLife has a presence.

MetLife employees will continue to lead the effort as the Foundation issues request for proposal (RFP) opportunities in 2024 to provide immediate assistance to communities across the U.S.

A selection committee of MetLife employee volunteers will award grants to local grassroots organizations who are addressing emergency needs of people with low- to moderate-incomes and communities impacted by the growing income and wealth divide. For this funding round, MetLife Foundation grants will go to organizations who serve one of the seven eligible cities and plan to implement their program in one of the following counties:



Cary, NC (Chatham, Durham, Wake Counties),

New York, NY (Bronx, New York, Queens, Kings, Richmond Counties),

Omaha, NE (Douglas County),

Philadelphia, PA (Philadelphia County),

San Francisco, CA (Alameda, San Francisco Counties),

St. Louis, MO (St. Louis County) and Tampa, FL (Hillsborough County)

“We launched this program to demonstrate employee care and create connectivity and vitality across our communities. Last year's success resulted from MetLife employees coming together to live our purpose and drive change in our communities,” said Mike Zarcone, Head of Corporate Affairs for MetLife and Chairman of MetLife Foundation.“Our employees continue to be at the center of our effort to reach those in need and provide a source of immediate assistance.”

The grant program will support four focus areas to address acute needs disproportionately impacting people with low- to moderate-incomes. Selected recipients will receive programmatic support through grants between $5,000 - $50,000 in the following focus areas:



Hunger Relief and Nutrition to provide access to healthy food options that address food insecurity, nutrition and healthy eating.

Physical and Mental Well-Being to provide access to shelters and affordable housing, social services, mental health and well-being services.

Environmental Sustainability to mitigate the impact of changing weather patterns and improve the environment in local communities. Quality of Life to improve access to transportation to increase the accessibility of support for critical needs and services; emergency supplies, clothing and financial support; and access to recreation, arts and cultural experiences.

The RFP for this latest round of funding is now open and available on MetLife Foundation's website , with another request for proposal opportunity to be issued later in 2024. The Foundation will accept applications to the Community Impact Grant Program until Friday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. All organizations who apply will receive a decision on their proposal in May 2024.

For more information on the program, visit

