Recruiting Experts To Perform Environmental Benchmarks For Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Consumer Goods Forum is currently seeking to recruit experts to perform benchmarks for the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI). The present call for experts is open for the recruitment of a new Benchmark Leader with experience in the environmental industry. By participating, your knowledge and experience will greatly support the objectives of the SSCI of providing transparency on credible and robust third-party auditing or certification schemes.

The SSCI promotes good social and environmental practices in global supply chains by benchmarking third-party auditing and certification schemes and recognising robust schemes. By providing an open source list of recognised schemes, the SSCI delivers clear guidance on which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and apply robust verification practices. The initiative will initially focus on social compliance with a view to expanding the scope to environmental compliance.

We are looking for motivated candidates who have excellent knowledge of the environmental industry. The chosen candidates will be required to accompany and manage the benchmarking process of environmental compliance schemes.

The present call for applications will remain open until 16 February 2024 .

For more information please take a look at the full position description or you may email us .

