Lowe's Invites Communities To Nominate Projects For Lowe's Hometowns Grant Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) February 5, 2024 /3BL/ - As part of Lowe's continued work to make communities better for all, the home improvement company is accepting project nominations for Lowe's Hometowns . Now in its third year, the five-year, $100 million impact program revitalizes community spaces including food pantries, veteran support programs, first responder facilities, affordable housing services and community gardens.

Watch Lowe's Hometowns in action . >>

Now through Feb. 19, people across the country are encouraged to go to Lowes/Hometowns to nominate a project to be part of Lowe's Hometowns.

This year, Lowe's associates will complete nearly 1,800 projects to improve their communities, including 100 signature grant projects selected through nominations and 1,700 selected by Lowe's associates. Each project is supported by knowledgeable Lowe's red vest associates, who contribute tens of thousands of volunteer hours and leverage Lowe's vast product assortment, services and network of Pros to bring the renovations to life.

"We have a responsibility to the communities we serve to be part of the solution to their most critical issues. Giving back is core to who we are and made possible by our associates' ability to get things done," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Lowe's Hometowns projects are helping to improve millions of lives across the country, and I'm excited to see the meaningful impact this program will make in 2024."

In 2023, Lowe's partnered with music icon and Tuskegee, Alabama native Lionel Richie to turn an undeveloped plot of land into a vibrant community space across from historic Tuskegee University. "Hello Park" is expected to open this spring.

"This place is so special to me. I grew up in the Tuskegee community. I spent my early years inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen, Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver, just to name a few," Richie said. "And now, I want to build something where others can come to reflect on their lives. "Hello Park" will be a destination for light, inspiration and, more importantly, love for everyone who visits."

Lowe's associates also helped turn an unused space into a community gathering hub for veterans transitioning out of homelessness at Americans for Independent Living in Waterloo, Iowa; renovated the Wedington volunteer fire station in Fayetteville, Arkansas; and built and landscaped a playground and play space specially crafted for deaf and hard of hearing children with Aid the Silent in San Antonio.

"Deaf children with cochlear implants cannot play on plastic playgrounds because the static electricity wipes out the programming of their implant," said Emma Faye Rudkin, founder and executive director of Aid the Silent. "Our families are beyond ecstatic about having a safe place for their deaf, hard of hearing and hearing children to play, do homework and hang out."

Since 2022, with the help of program implementation partner Points of Light, the Lowe's Hometowns signature grant program has renovated 149 community centers, affordable housing facilities, shelters and food pantries; refurbished 15 first responder, veteran and military family facilities; and built and improved 54 community gardens, parks and playgrounds – among many other impactful projects. More than 2.5 million people are anticipated to benefit from the first two years of Lowe's Hometowns projects within one year of project completion 1 .

"We're proud to work alongside Lowe's and be their trusted program partner to create an incredible investment that positively impacts communities. Time and time again, we've seen Lowe's Hometowns projects inspire community members to come together to address needs in their own neighborhoods," said Jennifer Sirangelo, Points of Light president and CEO. "This program creates a powerful and needed platform to build connections that serve to strengthen and benefit communities for years to come."

Visit Lowes/hometowns for complete program terms and to learn more.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.

1 Full program impact data available in the Lowe's Hometowns Executive Summary linked here .

Contact: Laurel Waller

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

...

View original content to download multimedia: