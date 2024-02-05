IP Creates Best Practice For The Safe Loading Of Trailers With Baled Materials

MENAFN - 3BL) MEMPHIS, Tenn., February 5, 2024 /3BL/ - According to the latest numbers available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, work-related injury incidents for recycling industry workers has increased. One such injury can occur while loading and unloading baled material from a trailer. If not loaded properly in the final row next to the trailer door, the 2,000-pound bales are prone to shifting and falling, which can cause serious injuries and even death.

International Paper has developed a new tutorial video that demonstrates safe trailer loading requirements for baled material.

“To help ensure the continued safety efforts of our industry, we created a step-by-step video guide demonstrating the safe loading and proper stacking of bales at the door of the trailer,” said Levell Hairston, VP & General Manager, IP Recycling.“The process is a requirement for IP suppliers and the we hope the industry can take advantage of this training tool as well.”

The tutorial covers the acceptable bale-loading patterns and stresses the importance of:

Inspecting the TrailerChecking Bale Integrity and WiringIdentifying Unsafe Door Loads

